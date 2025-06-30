From UHURU, RUTO, RAILA and now GACHAGUA - PHOTOs of PAULINE NJOROGE with high-profile politicians spark reactions! (LOOK)







Monday, June 30, 2025 - Renowned communications and digital strategist, Pauline Njoroge, has stirred social media buzz after being spotted sharing a light moment with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at a recent public event.

Her appearance alongside Gachagua has fueled speculation that she may have shifted allegiance from Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party to Gachagua’s camp.

Pauline, a key figure in digital messaging during Uhuru’s presidency, also played a major role in Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential campaign and his failed bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.

Insiders suggest her recent political moves may be strategic, as talk grows that she is eyeing an elective seat in 2027.

Aligning with Gachagua - now seen as the Mt. Kenya region’s political kingpin - could signal a calculated step toward rebranding her political future.

See the photos below.

