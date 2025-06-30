RAILA’s goon, GAUCHO, splashes Ksh 420,000 on a bed and mattress, barely 2 weeks after being accused of receiving millions from SAKAJA to hire goons to infiltrate Gen Z protests (VIDEO)







Monday, June 30, 2025 - Self-proclaimed Ghetto President, Calvince Okoth, better known as Gaucho, has caused a stir on social media after a video emerged of him purchasing a luxurious bed and mattress worth Ksh 420,000, just weeks after being accused of receiving millions from Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to mobilize goons during the Gen Z-led protests.

The video shows Gaucho in a high-end furniture store in the city, proudly testing and inspecting the pricey bed and mattress.

He brags that he loves to live a fancy lifestyle and tells off critics who claim he is uneducated.

The timing of the purchase has fueled speculation, with many questioning the source of his sudden wealth.

Just last week, online sleuths accused him of secretly collaborating with Governor Sakaja to infiltrate Gen Z demonstrations with hired thugs to cause chaos and discredit the movement.

It was alleged that he had received over Ksh 2 million from Sakaja to mobilize goons.

Raila Diehard and Business Mogul Gaucho Shock his Critics as He Spends Ksh 420k to just Pimp his House! pic.twitter.com/LYi5v8JAf1 — Mutembei TV (@MutembeiTV) June 29, 2025

