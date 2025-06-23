Central Region Police Commander SAMUEL NDANYI and other high-ranking police officers visit the home of BONIFACE MWANGI, the mask vendor who was shot in Nairobi CBD (VIDEO)







Monday, June 23, 2025 - Central Region Police Commander, Samuel Ndanyi, accompanied by other senior police officers, visited the home of Boniface Mwangi, the street mask vendor who was recently shot in the Nairobi Central Business District during protests.

In a video shared online, the officers are seen engaging with Mwangi’s grieving family, offering condolences.

The visit appears to be part of an ongoing public relations exercise being conducted by the National Police Service (NPS), following the tragic shooting that caused public uproar.

Mwangi was shot at close range by a rogue police officer last week during protests organized to demand justice for slain blogger, Albert Ojwang.

The shooting incident sparked public outrage and led to the arrest of two police officers involved in the brutal act.

The victim is currently fighting for his life in the ICU at the Kenyatta National Hospital, with reports emerging that his brain was severely damaged.

