Was This Probox Driver Flying? Bizarre accident scene sparks reactions as Probox lands on top of another car (PHOTOs/ VIDEO)

Monday, June 30, 2025 - Kenyans on social media have been left with endless questions after photos and videos emerged of a bizarre road accident involving a Toyota Probox that landed on top of another vehicle, leaving many wondering whether the driver was “flying.”
The accident, which occurred along a busy road, shows the
white Probox perfectly balanced on the roof of a Mazda Demio.
Eyewitnesses say the Probox was being driven at a high speed
when the driver lost control while trying to overtake.
However, how it ended up mounted like cargo on top of
another car remains a mystery.
“Hii Probox ilikua na wings ama?” a social media
user joked.
“Only a Probox can defy gravity,” another quipped.
Miraculously, no fatalities were reported, though both
drivers sustained minor injuries and were treated at a nearby hospital.
See photos and video.
Was This Probox Driver Flying? Probox lands on top of another car pic.twitter.com/tCiupc50BI— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 30, 2025
