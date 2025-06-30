Was This Probox Driver Flying? Bizarre accident scene sparks reactions as Probox lands on top of another car (PHOTOs/ VIDEO)







Monday, June 30, 2025 - Kenyans on social media have been left with endless questions after photos and videos emerged of a bizarre road accident involving a Toyota Probox that landed on top of another vehicle, leaving many wondering whether the driver was “flying.”

The accident, which occurred along a busy road, shows the white Probox perfectly balanced on the roof of a Mazda Demio.

Eyewitnesses say the Probox was being driven at a high speed when the driver lost control while trying to overtake.

However, how it ended up mounted like cargo on top of another car remains a mystery.

“Hii Probox ilikua na wings ama?” a social media user joked.

“Only a Probox can defy gravity,” another quipped.

Miraculously, no fatalities were reported, though both drivers sustained minor injuries and were treated at a nearby hospital.

See photos and video.

Was This Probox Driver Flying? Probox lands on top of another car pic.twitter.com/tCiupc50BI — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 30, 2025

