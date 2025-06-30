The fear is gone! Bold Pastor blasts MURKOMEN over his ‘shoot-to-kill’ order to police - ‘Amejaa Maringo, Kiburi na Ukumbafu’ (VIDEO)







Monday, June 30, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, found himself under fire from pulpits across the country over the weekend, following his controversial “shoot to kill” order to police officers in response to the recent Gen Z-led protests.

"Mtu yeyote atakaribia police station, piga yeye risasi... Bunduki sio mandazi!” Murkomen declared, sparking outrage.

In a widely circulated video, a bold pastor criticized Murkomen, branding him as arrogant and reckless.

"We have a Minister with a loud mouth telling police to shoot and kill. He’s full of pride, arrogance, and foolishness - all because of power," the pastor said.

"Does he have children, parents? Is he even human? Holding office doesn’t give you the right to take lives.”

Murkomen's remarks have continued to draw widespread condemnation, with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga becoming the latest high-profile figure to weigh in.

Speaking in Bondo, Odinga condemned the directive, asserting that the police are not licensed to kill and that such statements erode the rule of law and show blatant disregard for life.

"Anyone instructing police to shoot civilians - shame on you," Odinga said.

"If someone has committed a crime, let them face justice in court, not the barrel of a gun.”

Minister who jas a very loud mouth, amejaa maringo, amejaa kiburi, amejaa ukumbafu. Remember Kipchumba Murkomen is a pastor's son pic.twitter.com/y33t05rQAF — PropesaTV (@PropesaTV) June 30, 2025