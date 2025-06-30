A goon flaunts looted items during the recent Gen-Z protests (VIDEO)







Monday, June 30, 2025 - In a shocking display of impunity, a suspected goon was captured on video brazenly flaunting items he stole during the recent Gen-Z protests that rocked different parts of the country.

The now-viral clip shows the young man proudly displaying a brand-new laptop and multiple smartphones, items believed to have been looted as criminal elements took advantage of the unrest to raid shops in major towns.

The footage has sparked outrage online, with many Kenyans condemning the man's actions and calling for his immediate arrest.

Social media users have urged authorities to track him down and ensure justice is served.

So far, several suspects have been arrested in connection with the widespread looting witnessed during the Gen-Z protests.

Authorities have also managed to recover a number of stolen items in ongoing operations.

Watch the video below:

A goon flaunts looted items during the recent Gen-Z protests pic.twitter.com/aRxZmvqKqe — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 30, 2025

