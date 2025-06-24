U.S, UK and 10 other foreign envoys endorse June 25th Gen Z protests and warn against use of goons, plainclothes and masked police







Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - The United States, United Kingdom, and ten other foreign missions have raised concern over the possible deployment of goons and masked police officers ahead of Wednesday’s June 25th protests in Kenya.

In a joint statement released Tuesday, June 24th, the envoys endorsed the planned demonstrations, which aim to honour protesters killed during the 2024 anti-Finance Bill rallies.

Citing disturbing scenes from the June 17th protests, where armed thugs were filmed assaulting demonstrators in Nairobi’s CBD, the diplomats called for accountability and protection of civic freedoms.

“We are troubled by the use of hired 'goons' to infiltrate or disrupt peaceful gatherings.”

“Protecting the right to protest is vital to preserving civic space and a cornerstone of Kenya's vibrant democracy,” the statement read.

They also condemned the use of plainclothes officers in unmarked vehicles, noting that it violated a High Court ruling.

“We urge full compliance with this ruling,” the envoys added.

The envoys called for calm and urged authorities to ensure peaceful demonstrations, while demanding swift, transparent investigations into past abuses.

The warning comes after international backlash over a June 17th viral incident where a police officer was filmed shooting a mask vendor.

The victim remains hospitalized, while the officers involved are in custody.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto has defended the police, promising to stand by them - as long as they act within the law.