UNYAMA! Couple arrested for burning seven-year-old son’s hands with molten plastic over ‘stolen’ fish in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County







Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - In an extreme case of parental cruelty, police in Ndhiwa, Homa Bay County, have arrested a couple accused of burning their seven-year-old son after he allegedly stole and ate fish from their kitchen.

The disturbing incident occurred in Ramoya village, Kajwang’ Sub-Location.

The Grade Three pupil reportedly suffered severe burns on his hands after his parents allegedly punished him using molten plastic.

The arrest was made on Monday evening after alarmed neighbours reported the child’s injuries to local authorities.

Kajwang’ Assistant Chief, Enos Nyawade, who led the operation, described the abuse as horrifying.

“We established that the mother set plastic bags on fire and forced the child to hold his hands under the dripping molten plastic,” Nyawade said.

Before this, the child’s father allegedly compelled him to eat the entire fish he was accused of stealing, worsening the traumatic ordeal.

Ndhiwa Sub-County Police Commander John Losia confirmed the couple’s arrest.

The suspects are being held at Ndhiwa Police Station and are expected to face joint charges related to assault and child abuse.

