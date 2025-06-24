RUTO vows to protect police ahead of June 25th Gen Z-led protests amid backlash over rising cases of police brutality

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - President William Ruto has expressed unwavering support for the National Police Service (NPS) amid heightened criticism over police brutality.
This comes just a day before the planned June 25th
protests commemorating Gen Z demonstrators killed during last year’s
anti-Finance Bill marches.
“To every police officer, from the constable to the man on
the beat, I give you my assurance that the government of Kenya will support and
stand by you as you secure our nation and keep our families safe,” Ruto said on
Tuesday, June 24th, during a breakfast at State House with Kenya
Police FC, the Football Kenya Federation champions.
Adding: “Without peace and security, we do not have a
nation.”
“The people who put their lives on the line to make sure our
families, properties, and nation are safe and stable are our security
agencies.”
However, the president added a crucial caveat:
“This administration will stand by them so that they can
discharge their responsibilities within the law.”
The President’s remarks come as the nation reels from two
recent incidents involving alleged police brutality.
The DPP has approved murder charges against three officers
accused of killing social media influencer Albert Ojwang.
Meanwhile, outrage erupted after a police officer was filmed
shooting a mask vendor, Boniface Kariuki, during Ojwang memorial protests.
Kariuki remains in critical condition at Kenyatta National
Hospital.
