RUTO vows to protect police ahead of June 25th Gen Z-led protests amid backlash over rising cases of police brutality







Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - President William Ruto has expressed unwavering support for the National Police Service (NPS) amid heightened criticism over police brutality.

This comes just a day before the planned June 25th protests commemorating Gen Z demonstrators killed during last year’s anti-Finance Bill marches.

“To every police officer, from the constable to the man on the beat, I give you my assurance that the government of Kenya will support and stand by you as you secure our nation and keep our families safe,” Ruto said on Tuesday, June 24th, during a breakfast at State House with Kenya Police FC, the Football Kenya Federation champions.

Adding: “Without peace and security, we do not have a nation.”

“The people who put their lives on the line to make sure our families, properties, and nation are safe and stable are our security agencies.”

However, the president added a crucial caveat:

“This administration will stand by them so that they can discharge their responsibilities within the law.”

The President’s remarks come as the nation reels from two recent incidents involving alleged police brutality.

The DPP has approved murder charges against three officers accused of killing social media influencer Albert Ojwang.

Meanwhile, outrage erupted after a police officer was filmed shooting a mask vendor, Boniface Kariuki, during Ojwang memorial protests.

Kariuki remains in critical condition at Kenyatta National Hospital.