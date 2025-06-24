MURKOMEN warns Gen Z ahead of June 25th protests and threats to ‘occupy State House’ - ‘Only in Kenya’







Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has criticized the rising boldness of Kenyan citizens, claiming that nowhere else in the world can individuals threaten to invade protected State institutions without facing legal consequences.

Speaking on Tuesday, June 24th, Murkomen stated that “It is only in Kenya where a citizen can say they will invade Parliament, the Judiciary, or visit State House and still walk scot-free.”

“Even when they are taken to court, they are released and told to go home.”

He contrasted this with countries like the UK and the US, where any similar threats would lead to immediate arrests.

“In the UK, if someone tweeted about going to Buckingham Palace, 10 Downing Street, or Parliament, they would be picked up from their homes and charged,” he noted.

“In the U.S., a threat to invade the White House would result in a visit from the Secret Service.”

Murkomen's remarks come on the eve of the June 25th protests, where young Kenyans are expected to take to the streets to mark the anniversary of last year’s deadly demonstrations against the Finance Bill.

Protesters plan to honour the over 60 people reportedly killed during the 2024 protests, with many also calling for justice and accountability for victims of police brutality.

There are also calls from a section of netizens to occupy State House Nairobi.