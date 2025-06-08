UDA influencer BAKHITA ESTHER shares sultry PHOTO on X flaunting her ‘melons’ and netizens are talking! (LOOK)



Sunday, June 8, 2025 - Kenya Kwanza blogger Bakhita Esther, a close ally of Senator Karen Nyamu, has caused a stir on X after posting a bold selfie flaunting her ‘melons’

Taking to X, she captioned the photo: “Good Moring cousins’

The photo quickly went viral eliciting a flurry of responses with majority being negative.

However, Esther seems to have grown a thick skin and wasn’t fazed by the trolls as she seemed to enjoy the banter by clapping back in kind.

See the photo and reactions below.






The Kenyan DAILY POST

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments