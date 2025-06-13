This viral VIDEO of tourists showering a Kenyan van driver with money while on a Safari has sparked reactions







Friday, June 13, 2025 - A viral video of tourists on safari in Kenya has stirred online debate after showing them handing Ksh 100 notes to their driver as he steered through what appears to be a game park.

The cheerful driver is seen smiling and repeatedly saying “thank you” as each tourist takes turns giving him the small cash tips.

While many Kenyans praised the tourists for their thoughtful gesture and lighthearted interaction, others were less impressed.

Some netizens argued that tipping in such small denominations was demeaning, suggesting that a tip in dollars or larger notes would have been more respectful.

Watch the video below.

Kumbe siri ni kuwa kadere huko Tsavo😂 pic.twitter.com/R9zh7axeJY — Weeh Mzee™ (@weehmzeee) June 11, 2025

