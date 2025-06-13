EXPOSED! One of the cars burnt in Nairobi CBD by alleged state-sponsored goons during protests belongs to a GSU officer stationed at State House (EVIDENCE)

Friday, June 13, 2025 - It is now emerging that one of the vehicles torched during Thursday's protests in Nairobi’s Central Business District belongs to a GSU officer reportedly stationed at State House.
This revelation came to light after netizens searched the
vehicle’s registration number on the NTSA portal.
The car belongs to Omondi Oduwiour Hillary, a GSU officer
stationed at State House.
Activists and online users are now pointing fingers at the
state, claiming that the destruction was not the work of random hooligans - but
a deliberate,
coordinated effort to discredit peaceful protests and incite
chaos.
Screenshots of the vehicle’s registration, ownership
details, and even photos of the GSU officer have been widely shared on social
media.
