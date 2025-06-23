





Monday, June 23, 2025 - Rapper Juliani has warmed the hearts of his fans after sharing a video spending quality time with his son, whom he shares with Lilian Ng’ang’a, the former wife of Labour Cabinet Secretary, Alfred Mutua.

In the short clip posted on his Tiktok account, the little boy is seen playing in the background at home as his father poses for photos.

Juliani and Lillian have kept much of their family life low-key since welcoming their son in 2022, choosing to focus on parenting away from the constant glare of the public.

Juliani and Lilian Ng’ang’a's relationship made headlines in 2021 when Lilian announced her separation from Alfred Mutua and later went public with her relationship with the "Utawala" hitmaker.

Despite public scrutiny, the couple has maintained a united front, now focusing on their roles as parents.

Watch the video.

They Grow So Fast! JULIANI melts hearts with adorable video of the son he sired with CS MUTUA’s wife, LILLIAN NG'ANG'A pic.twitter.com/GVYDoXTLqy — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 23, 2025

