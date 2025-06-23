These PHOTOs of GUARDIAN ANGEL and his 55-year-old wife, ESTHER MUSILA, goofing around like teenage lovers have left netizens talking - She already has white hair







Monday, June 23, 2025 - Gospel singer Guardian Angel and his wife, Esther Musila, have once again lit up social media after sharing a series of playful and heartwarming photos goofing around at home - and netizens can’t stop talking.

In the photos, the celebrity lovebirds are seen laughing, making funny faces, and enjoying light-hearted moments together.

What caught many people’s attention, however, was Esther Musila’s visible white hair, a detail that sparked a flurry of mixed reactions online.

Some users praised the couple for embracing authentic love beyond age, while others couldn’t help but comment on Esther’s natural appearance.

“She already has white hair, but is still glowing with joy. Love wins!” one user wrote.

Despite the online buzz, the couple continues to prove that age is just a number.

Guardian Angel, who is nearly two decades younger than Esther, has consistently defended their relationship, saying their love is built on mutual respect, friendship, and shared values.

The Kenyan DAILY POST