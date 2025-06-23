The Government deploys police officers to guard the ICU ward where BONIFACE KARIUKI, the hawker shot at close range by police, is admitted







Monday, June 23, 2025 - The Government has deployed a contingent of armed police officers to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Kenyatta National Hospital, where Boniface Kariuki, a young hawker who was shot at close range by police, is currently admitted in critical condition.

Mwangi was shot last week during chaotic protests in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

The 24-year-old had raised his hands and was not resisting when a rogue police officer shot him in the head at close range.

The disturbing incident was partly captured on video and has since sparked public outrage and condemnation from human rights groups.

It is now emerging that access to the ICU has been heavily restricted.

According to a concerned X user who visited the facility to inquire about Mwangi’s condition, he was turned away by armed officers stationed outside the ICU wing.

His efforts to speak to a nurse were also futile.

Reports indicate that Mwangi may be clinically dead, and that the Government is delaying the announcement of his death to manage public outrage.

On Saturday, Mwangi’s family issued a public plea to the Government, urging officials to come clean about their son’s condition.