“You are mali safi” - Senator KAREN NYAMU shoots her shot at an Uber Driver in the United States (VIDEO)







Monday, June 23, 2025 - Controversial Senator Karen Nyamu had a playful encounter with an Uber driver while on a recent trip to the United States.

In the short clip making rounds on social media, the outspoken Senator is seen seated at the back of an Uber, engaging in a lighthearted conversation with the driver.

At one point, she openly compliments the young man’s appearance.

“You are mali safi,” Nyamu tells the driver, using a Swahili phrase that loosely translates to "you are attractive”.

Amused, the driver chuckles and asks, “What are you saying?” prompting Nyamu to double down on her flattery, calling him “very handsome.”

The driver, appearing flattered, continues the conversation with a smile, clearly enjoying the attention.

Watch the video.

“You are mali safi” - Senator KAREN NYAMU shoots her shot at an Uber Driver in the United States pic.twitter.com/amIukkLGEO — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 23, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST