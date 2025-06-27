The moment a police canter was torched by angry residents in RUTO’s backyard after police fired live bullets and killed protesters (PHOTOs)





Friday, June 27, 2025 - A group of enraged residents set ablaze a police canter in retaliation, following the fatal shooting of protesters by law enforcement officers in Eldoret, one of President William Ruto’s strongholds.

The dramatic scene unfolded on Wednesday after police reportedly fired live bullets into a crowd of unarmed demonstrators, instantly killing several youths.

In response, furious locals cornered a police vehicle and torched it on the spot, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky.

Photos from the scene show the canter engulfed in flames.