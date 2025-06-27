CITAM Valley Road Church responds to claims of turning away protesters seeking refuge in the church during June 25th protests





Friday, June 27, 2025 - Christ Is The Answer Ministries (CITAM) Valley Road has dismissed claims circulating on social media that the church turned away protesters during the nationwide demonstrations on Wednesday, June 25th.

Speaking on Thursday, June 26th, Senior Pastor Rev. Jesse Mwai clarified that the church was not inaccessible by choice but due to heavy police barricades in the area.

“There were barricades around the city, including Valley Road, which lies within a security zone, directly opposite the Department of Defense (DoD),” said Mwai.

“The police presence made it difficult for anyone - especially demonstrators - to reach the church.”

Rev. Mwai explained that church leadership had prepared to offer refuge to anyone in need.

He noted that their Deputy Bishop had instructed the caretaker to grant access to anyone seeking help, and the caretaker remained at the gate until 1:30 a.m. However, no one showed up.

This comes after two ladies were assaulted and violated by goons after they were allegedly turned away from CITAM where they had gone to seek refuge.