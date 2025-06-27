The embarrassing moment MURKOMEN was heckled in a presser after giving police a 'shoot to kill order' (VIDEO)







Friday, June 27, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen faced immediate backlash on Thursday, June 26th, after instructing police to shoot anyone attempting to storm a police station.

Speaking during a visit to assess damage at Dagoretti Police Post following the June 25th protests, Murkomen announced a hardline stance on future attacks on police facilities.

“We have told the police to shoot anyone who comes near a police station,” he stated.

The directive was met with loud heckling from locals, some chanting the opposition slogan “wantam”, used in campaigns against President William Ruto’s administration.

Despite the public push back, Murkomen stood by his order, defending the use of force in such situations.

“If someone is trying to steal a gun or snatch a weapon from an officer, that’s not someone to be handled gently,” he argued.

“Throwing stones at the police cannot be treated lightly.”

His remarks have stirred fresh debate over police conduct and crowd control.

Watch the video below.

Kipchumba Murkomen told the police to shoot anyone who goes near the police station.Tell me how we can trust such a person. At Quickmart OTC he said that the looters left behind their IDs....how possible is that? pic.twitter.com/wLlWsCosQp — Mosoti 🇰🇪 (@Philsmosoti) June 26, 2025

