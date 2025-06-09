The moment members of the public confronted an undercover police officer in Nairobi CBD - He had infiltrated demos against ALBERT OJWANG’s murder (VIDEO)

Monday, June 9, 2025 - Drama unfolded in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) when members of the public confronted an undercover police officer who had infiltrated protests demanding justice for Albert Ojwang, a man allegedly killed in a police cell after his arrest.
The crowd, already emotionally charged, quickly turned on
the plainclothes officer after identifying him during the ongoing
demonstrations.
Video footage shows the tense standoff, with demonstrators
accusing the officer of attempting to gather intelligence or possibly sabotage
the peaceful protest.
The officer begged the angry crowd for mercy and claimed he
was stationed at Pangani Police Station.
He went ahead and gave his service number to escape from the
rowdy mob.
Albert Ojwang's death has become a rallying point for
justice and police accountability, with protesters vowing to continue
demonstrations until thorough investigations are conducted and those
responsible are held to account.
Watch the video.
Kenyans confront an undercover police officer in Nairobi CBD! pic.twitter.com/QFupb1anN4— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) June 9, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments