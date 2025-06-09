The moment members of the public confronted an undercover police officer in Nairobi CBD - He had infiltrated demos against ALBERT OJWANG’s murder (VIDEO)







Monday, June 9, 2025 - Drama unfolded in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) when members of the public confronted an undercover police officer who had infiltrated protests demanding justice for Albert Ojwang, a man allegedly killed in a police cell after his arrest.

The crowd, already emotionally charged, quickly turned on the plainclothes officer after identifying him during the ongoing demonstrations.

Video footage shows the tense standoff, with demonstrators accusing the officer of attempting to gather intelligence or possibly sabotage the peaceful protest.

The officer begged the angry crowd for mercy and claimed he was stationed at Pangani Police Station.

He went ahead and gave his service number to escape from the rowdy mob.

Albert Ojwang's death has become a rallying point for justice and police accountability, with protesters vowing to continue demonstrations until thorough investigations are conducted and those responsible are held to account.

Kenyans confront an undercover police officer in Nairobi CBD! pic.twitter.com/QFupb1anN4 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) June 9, 2025

