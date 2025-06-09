"Ruto Must Go, Mwizi!" - Young children captured on camera chanting a political slogan after school (VIDEO)







Monday, June 9, 2025 - A video has emerged showing a group of young school children chanting “Ruto must go, mwizi!” (Ruto must go, thief!) as they walk home in uniform.

The footage, reportedly taken in a remote village, has sparked a flurry of reactions online.

Some Kenyans expressed concern over the involvement of minors in political discourse, while others saw it as a reflection of growing public frustration amid tough economic times.

Watch the video.

"Ruto Must Go, Mwizi!" - Young children captured on camera chanting a political slogan after school pic.twitter.com/iySKdzzJW1 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 9, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST