"Ruto Must Go, Mwizi!" - Young children captured on camera chanting a political slogan after school (VIDEO)

Monday, June 9, 2025 - A video has emerged showing a group of young school children chanting “Ruto must go, mwizi!” (Ruto must go, thief!) as they walk home in uniform.
The footage, reportedly taken in a remote village, has
sparked a flurry of reactions online.
Some Kenyans expressed concern over the involvement of
minors in political discourse, while others saw it as a reflection of growing
public frustration amid tough economic times.
Watch the video.
"Ruto Must Go, Mwizi!" - Young children captured on camera chanting a political slogan after school pic.twitter.com/iySKdzzJW1— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 9, 2025
