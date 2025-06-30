Death Trap on Wheels!! Unroadworthy lorry seen on Kenyan road, bribes likely to get it past police (See trending PHOTO)





Monday, June 30, 2025 - A photo of an unroadworthy lorry spotted on a Kenyan road has gone viral online, sparking public outrage over the state of road safety enforcement and rampant police corruption.

Despite clearly being a hazard to other road users, the lorry is still operating, without any enforcement action.

Kenyans online were quick to call out the flawed traffic police sector, noting that such vehicles are routinely waved through police roadblocks, thanks to bribes.

See the photo.



