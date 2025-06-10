Suspected plain-clothes officers in a tinted Probox captured on camera abducting a man in Utawala (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - A video has emerged showing what appears to be an abduction in broad daylight in Utawala, allegedly carried out by plain-clothes officers driving a tinted Toyota Probox, registration number KCQ 524V.

In the video, a group of unidentified men, believed to be security operatives, are seen forcefully apprehending a man and bundling him into the back of the vehicle.

Witnesses at the scene were left shocked, with a man heard in the background trying to raise the alarm as the abductors bundled the victim into the car.

The identity of the abducted man and the reason for his abduction remain unknown.

Human rights groups have repeatedly raised concerns about unmarked vehicles, plain-clothes operations, and the lack of accountability in such incidents.

Watch the video.

Suspected plain-clothes officers in a tinted Probox captured on camera abducting a man in Utawala pic.twitter.com/LkoS5gzARx — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 10, 2025

