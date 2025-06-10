REVEALED!! Central Police Station OCS refused to book ALBERT OJWANG due to fatal bleeding as postmortem reveals he was beaten to death







Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - Former Murang’a Woman Representative, Sabina Chege, has raised serious questions regarding the official narrative surrounding the death of blogger and social media influencer, Albert Ojwang’ Omondi, who died under mysterious circumstances while in police custody at Central Police Station, Nairobi.

Speaking on TV47’s Morning Caffe show hosted by Fredili Muli, Sabina cited emerging reports that the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) initially refused to book Ojwang’ upon his arrival at the station, allegedly due to his deteriorating physical condition.

It’s believed that Ojwang had been subjected to torture before he was taken to Central Police Station.

“Reports say that Central Police Station OCS refused to book Albert Ojwang because he was bleeding when he was brought in. So how did Ojwang’ end up in a police cell?” she posed, raising concern over a possible cover-up in the case.

A postmortem conducted by 5 pathologists has come to a unanimous conclusion that the cause of Albert’s death was severe head injury due to blunt force trauma.

They also concluded that the injuries were not self-inflicted and did not happen at once.

Besides the severe head injuries, the pathologists also confirmed multiple head, neck, limbs and body injuries caused by blunt force trauma.

The Kenyan DAILY POST