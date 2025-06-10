Slay Queen Senator KAREN NYAMU apologises after backlash over insensitive comments on ALBERT OJWANG's death!

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 – Controversial nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has issued a public apology following widespread backlash over her insensitive remarks regarding the death of Albert Ojwang in police custody.
In a statement shared on social media, Nyamu retracted her
earlier comments, in which she appeared to subtly blame the opposition and
hinted at the possibility of self-abduction.
“I don’t apologize or retract often... but I believe I have
room to make mistakes,” she stated.
Nyamu clarified that she never directly claimed Ojwang had
staged his own abduction.
“What I said was that the opposition has previously staged
scenes, and it’s not far-fetched they could use compromised police for similar
purposes,” she explained.
However, her clarification failed to calm the storm online,
as many netizens accused her of evading accountability and making insensitive
comments during a time of mourning.
This comes after a postmortem conducted on the late
influencer and teacher Albert Ojwang revealed that his death was the result of
an assault by a third party, contrary to earlier claims by police.
Pathologist Dr. Bernard Midia disclosed the findings on
Tuesday, June 10th, at the Nairobi Funeral Home, ending speculation
that had swirled since Ojwang’s death in police custody on Sunday.
"The cause of death is very clear - head injury, neck
compression, and other injuries on the body, consistent with assault,"
said Dr. Midia.
"When you combine all the injuries, they are consistent
with a struggle."
These findings contradict the police's earlier account that Ojwang died after hitting his head on a cell wall.
