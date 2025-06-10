Slay Queen Senator KAREN NYAMU apologises after backlash over insensitive comments on ALBERT OJWANG's death!







Tuesday, June 10, 2025 – Controversial nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has issued a public apology following widespread backlash over her insensitive remarks regarding the death of Albert Ojwang in police custody.

In a statement shared on social media, Nyamu retracted her earlier comments, in which she appeared to subtly blame the opposition and hinted at the possibility of self-abduction.

“I don’t apologize or retract often... but I believe I have room to make mistakes,” she stated.

Nyamu clarified that she never directly claimed Ojwang had staged his own abduction.

“What I said was that the opposition has previously staged scenes, and it’s not far-fetched they could use compromised police for similar purposes,” she explained.

However, her clarification failed to calm the storm online, as many netizens accused her of evading accountability and making insensitive comments during a time of mourning.

This comes after a postmortem conducted on the late influencer and teacher Albert Ojwang revealed that his death was the result of an assault by a third party, contrary to earlier claims by police.

Pathologist Dr. Bernard Midia disclosed the findings on Tuesday, June 10th, at the Nairobi Funeral Home, ending speculation that had swirled since Ojwang’s death in police custody on Sunday.

"The cause of death is very clear - head injury, neck compression, and other injuries on the body, consistent with assault," said Dr. Midia.

"When you combine all the injuries, they are consistent with a struggle."

These findings contradict the police's earlier account that Ojwang died after hitting his head on a cell wall.

