SAMIDOH sparks reactions with cryptic post on ‘police brutality’ amid outrage over ALBERT OJWANG’s death in police custody! (LOOK)







Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - Mugithi sensation, Samidoh Muchoki, has ignited online discussion after posting a photo of himself holding a portrait of George Floyd, the African American man whose 2020 death in U.S. police custody became a global symbol of anti-police brutality.

Though Samidoh did not directly reference any current Kenyan case, the timing of his post - just days after the controversial death of Kenyan teacher and blogger Albert Ojwang in a police cell - has sparked speculation.

Ojwang, who had criticized Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat on social media, was arrested and later died in police custody.

An autopsy confirmed his death resulted from head injuries, neck compression, and multiple soft tissue wounds, contradicting police claims of possible self-harm.

Samidoh, a serving officer recently declared a deserter by the National Police Service, captioned the image with a quote by Abraham Lincoln: “Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves.”

While he avoided naming individuals or institutions, the symbolism was widely interpreted as a veiled critique of the Kenyan police amid mounting public outrage.

George Floyd’s death in 2020 sparked global protests after a video showed a police officer kneeling on his neck for over nine minutes.

Samidoh’s gesture drew mixed reactions, with some praising his boldness and others questioning his motives.