Cry for justice as ALBERT OJWANG dies mysteriously in police custody after arrest over remarks on police boss ELIUD LANGAT (PHOTOs)

Sunday, June 8, 2025 - Detectives have launched investigations into the mysterious death of Albert Ojwang, a teacher based in Voi and an influential social media personality, who died in police custody.
Albert was arrested on Saturday in Migori town over what
authorities described as a derogatory post on X (formerly Twitter) against
Deputy Inspector General Eliud Langat.
He had travelled to Migori to visit his family when he was
picked up by police officers.
He was driven to Central Police Station but was not booked
in the OB, a clear sign of foul play.
Police claim claims he died by suicide after allegedly
injuring himself while alone in a cell.
He was found with serious head injuries which police alleged
were self-inflicted and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.
The deceased’s family has been informed and is expected to
witness the post-mortem.
A team from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA)
is expected to join the probe into the incident.
