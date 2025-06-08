Cry for justice as ALBERT OJWANG dies mysteriously in police custody after arrest over remarks on police boss ELIUD LANGAT (PHOTOs)







Sunday, June 8, 2025 - Detectives have launched investigations into the mysterious death of Albert Ojwang, a teacher based in Voi and an influential social media personality, who died in police custody.

Albert was arrested on Saturday in Migori town over what authorities described as a derogatory post on X (formerly Twitter) against Deputy Inspector General Eliud Langat.

He had travelled to Migori to visit his family when he was picked up by police officers.

He was driven to Central Police Station but was not booked in the OB, a clear sign of foul play.

Police claim claims he died by suicide after allegedly injuring himself while alone in a cell.

He was found with serious head injuries which police alleged were self-inflicted and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

The deceased’s family has been informed and is expected to witness the post-mortem.

A team from the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is expected to join the probe into the incident.