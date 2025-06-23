“Please Forgive Me, Dad” - RUTH K breaks down after MULAMWAH allegedly sent her father her private video after break up (SCREENSHOT)







Monday, June 23, 2025 - Kenyan content creator, Ruth K, has shared a deeply emotional apology to her father, following claims that her ex-boyfriend, comedian Mulamwah, sent him a private video of her.

The heartbreaking confession comes after a messy online feud between the former couple that quickly spiraled out of control.

In a heartfelt post, Ruth poured out her remorse, writing:

“Dad, I'm deeply sorry. I've just learned that a private video was sent to you by my ex.”

“I had no idea he would ever do something so cruel.”

She continued, “I'm down on my knees asking for your forgiveness.”

“This is not how you raised me, and I'm truly, truly sorry.”

Ruth and Mulamwah’s breakup has played out online for days, marked by mutual accusations and the leaking of private content.

Amid the chaos, Ruth thanked her mother for offering unwavering support:

“Momma’s prayers keep us going. Thanks Momma for immediately showing up for your daughter.”





She also revealed the pain of her father's silence since the incident:

“Dad… you went silent since I texted last on that day.”

“I never thought we’d reach this point.”

“I don’t know what’s going on through your mind, but my wish is you find peace within you.”

Her candid message has sparked online conversations with some netizens empathizing with her while some accusing the couple of milking their break up for clout.





