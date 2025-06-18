Simps See Dust!! Kenyan man’s marriage crashes weeks after praising his wife online - She fled with his car keys







Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - A Kenyan man who recently showered his wife with praises on social media has been left heartbroken after their marriage crumbled just weeks later.

On 24th May, he posted a photo on X holding hands with his wife and claimed that they were going to the AG’s office to make their union official.

He was clearly madly in love and hoped to spend the rest of his life with his spouse.

However, things took a dramatic turn on 18th June when he revealed that his wife abruptly left their home and took off with his car keys, forcing him to involve the police.

Check out the posts.