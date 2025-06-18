Kenyan man reveals the shocking ‘ritual’ his insecure girlfriend does when he gets home to make sure he’s not cheating - ‘Anakagua mrija’







Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - A Kenyan man has stirred up social media after sharing the extreme measures his girlfriend takes to confirm his faithfulness.

Posting on X, he revealed that when he arrives home late, she insists on sniffing his mrija before he’s allowed to shower.

This is a way to detect any unfamiliar soap scent - an apparent clue that he might have cleaned up after a secret fling elsewhere.

The jaw-dropping confession triggered a flurry of reactions, with some men sharing similar stories of jealous partners, while others shamelessly exchanged tips on how to cheat undetected.

The post has since gone viral, igniting debate about trust, boundaries, and how far is too far in a relationship.

See the post and reactions below.