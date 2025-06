Tuesday, June 17, 2025 - In a dramatic twist to the ongoing investigation into the death of blogger Albert Ojwang, a relative of two of the prime suspects has come forward with explosive claims, alleging that the two are being framed by rogue elements within the police force to cover up a more sinister plot.

In a now deleted post, the disgruntled relative claims his two cousins are innocent and did not participate in the brutal murder.

