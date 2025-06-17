Outrage as Police officer caught on camera shooting hawker selling masks in Nairobi CBD (VIDEO)

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 - A police officer has been captured on camera shooting a masks vendor at close range in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD), sparking public outrage.
The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows two
uniformed officers approaching a man outside Imenti House along Moi Avenue.
The man, believed to have been selling face masks to
demonstrators, is seen standing passively when one officer slaps him.
Moments later, the second officer strikes him with the butt
of a gun before the first officer shoots him at close range.
Photos shared online show the man bleeding from his upper
body, still clutching the packet of masks he had been selling.
Quick-thinking protesters are seen rushing him to a medical
facility.
The incident has intensified anger among Kenyans, as it
comes amid ongoing protests over the death of blogger Albert Ojwang, who died
in police custody.
While police initially claimed Ojwang died from self-inflicted injuries, an autopsy revealed he was tortured and strangled.
