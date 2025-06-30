SHOCK on MURKOMEN as a section of police officers openly denounce his shoot to kill order - ‘I swore to protect not to kill’ (PHOTOs)







Monday, June 30, 2025 - A section of police officers has taken to social media to denounce Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen’s controversial shoot-to-kill order amid the ongoing Gen Z-led protests.

“Mtu yeyote atakaribia police station, piga yeye risasi... Bunduki sio mandazi!” Murkomen declared recently, drawing widespread public outrage.

In rare defiance, several officers have openly criticized the order, reaffirming their commitment to protect, not harm, civilians.

Taking to social media, some called on the CS to carry out the order himself, while others urged colleagues to remain professional in the face of political pressure.

“Guns don’t kill people, it’s people who kill people. Let us be professional, countrymen,” one officer posted.

Kenyans have applauded the officers’ courage, noting the risk they face by being critical of the CS on social media.

Members of the disciplined forces are typically barred from publicly challenging their superiors, especially through social media platforms.

