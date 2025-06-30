Kileleshwa Ward MCA, ROBERT ALAI, breaks silence after being accused of using goons to grab land in Runda







Monday, June 30, 2025 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has strongly denied accusations of land grabbing in Nairobi’s Runda Estate, insisting that the matter is a legal dispute currently before the Environment and Land Court.

In a statement on Monday, June 30th, Alai stated that the case, filed by Cancer Investments Limited, is ongoing, and accused the company’s director, Ahmed Mukhtar, of waging a smear campaign against him on social media to influence the court of public opinion.

“Since the filing of this lawsuit, Ahmed Mukhtar and his associates have made inflammatory statements and unfounded allegations aimed at tarnishing my character,” Alai said.

He added that these efforts appear intended to pressure the judiciary rather than rely on legal merit.

The former blogger-turned politician further alleged that Mukhtar previously hired goons to storm the disputed land, framing him in an attempt to sway court decisions.

“Knowing that the matter is in court, Mukhtar has resorted to bullying tactics to manipulate public and judicial perception,” Alai stated and warned the businessman that continued defamation could result in legal consequences.

Alai maintained that he had complied with all court orders, including a temporary injunction issued on May 19th, 2025, and filed all necessary responses.

Mukhtar accused Alai of using goons to forcibly evicting him from the property on March 31, 2025.

Speaking alongside his lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, he claimed he legally acquired the land in 1992 and has since obtained a court order barring his removal.

However, he alleged that Alai has failed to obey the injunction.

