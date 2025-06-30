Kileleshwa Ward MCA, ROBERT ALAI, breaks silence after being accused of using goons to grab land in Runda

Monday, June 30, 2025 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has strongly denied accusations of land grabbing in Nairobi’s Runda Estate, insisting that the matter is a legal dispute currently before the Environment and Land Court.
In a statement on Monday, June 30th, Alai stated
that the case, filed by Cancer Investments Limited, is ongoing, and accused the
company’s director, Ahmed Mukhtar, of waging a smear campaign against him on
social media to influence the court of public opinion.
“Since the filing of this lawsuit, Ahmed Mukhtar and his
associates have made inflammatory statements and unfounded allegations aimed at
tarnishing my character,” Alai said.
He added that these efforts appear intended to pressure the
judiciary rather than rely on legal merit.
The former blogger-turned politician further alleged that
Mukhtar previously hired goons to storm the disputed land, framing him in an
attempt to sway court decisions.
“Knowing that the matter is in court, Mukhtar has resorted
to bullying tactics to manipulate public and judicial perception,” Alai stated
and warned the businessman that continued defamation could result in legal
consequences.
Alai maintained that he had complied with all court orders,
including a temporary injunction issued on May 19th, 2025, and filed
all necessary responses.
Mukhtar accused Alai of using goons to forcibly evicting him
from the property on March 31, 2025.
Speaking alongside his lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui, he claimed
he legally acquired the land in 1992 and has since obtained a court order
barring his removal.
However, he alleged that Alai has failed to obey the
injunction.
