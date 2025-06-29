“She Invested in His Future, He Repaid with a Heartbreak” - KALENJIN LADY breaks down after campus lover dumps her for another woman despite paying his fees (PHOTOs)







Sunday, June 29, 2025 - Love turned into betrayal for a heartbroken Kalenjin woman, who is now trending online, after opening up about her devastating experience with a man she once called the love of her life.

The emotional woman revealed that she stood by her boyfriend throughout his time in university, sacrificing her hard-earned money to pay his fees, all in the hope that they will build a future together.

According to her tearful account, she believed in the young man’s potential and wanted to see him succeed.

But once he graduated and got a decent job, things quickly changed.

He dumped her for another woman, whom he has been flaunting on social media.

“I paid his school fees while he was in campus. Today, he is posting another girl. Life teaches the hardest lessons in silence,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

“I believed in love and sacrifice. I helped him build his future, only for him to share it with someone else,” she wrote in another post.

See the trending posts.