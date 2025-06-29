Leaked screenshot of a married man begging his side chick not to end the affair stuns netizens - “I love my wife better when I’m with you” (LOOK)





Sunday, June 29, 2025 - A leaked screenshot of a married man begging his side chic not to end their affair - for a rather unexpected reason, has set tongues wagging.

In the message, the man first apologizes for everything he’s put her through, then makes a startling revelation: his marriage only works when she’s in the picture.

"I love my wife better when I’m with you, and I don’t want to frustrate her," he wrote.

"She deserves better, so please don’t leave me."

The confession has ignited mixed reactions online.

Shockingly, many men admitted they tend to treat their wives better when involved in extramarital affairs - possibly as a way to mask their infidelity.

While some netizens were stunned by the honesty, others found humor in the twisted logic.

If this man’s confession is anything to go by, side chics may be holding more marriages intact than anyone imagined.