SAMIDOH shares proof of formal approval to travel to U.S amid arrest order against him for desertion of duty - See the clearance letter!







Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged indicating that popular Mugithi singer and police officer, Samidoh, had formal approval to travel abroad, raising questions over a recent arrest order issued against him for alleged desertion of duty.

According to an official clearance letter, Samidoh, whose real name is Samuel Muchoki, was granted permission to travel to the United States from May 20th to June 9th, 2025.

Despite this, the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) Commandant reportedly issued a signal branding him a deserter and called for his arrest.

The warrant has sparked widespread public debate, with some Kenyans speculating that it may be a diversionary tactic amid the ongoing national outrage over the controversial death of influencer Albert Ojwang while in police custody at Nairobi’s Central Police Station.

Ojwang’s death has triggered growing calls for the resignation of Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat, who had accused the influencer of defamation.

Samidoh has been on the spot after he used the politically charged “wantam” chant during performances - a slogan calling for President William Ruto to serve only one term.

In addition to the arrest threat, Samidoh was recently issued a warning letter and reassigned to Baringo, a region plagued by banditry.

See the clearance letter below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST