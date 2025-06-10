SAMIDOH shares proof of formal approval to travel to U.S amid arrest order against him for desertion of duty - See the clearance letter!

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - Fresh details have emerged indicating that popular Mugithi singer and police officer, Samidoh, had formal approval to travel abroad, raising questions over a recent arrest order issued against him for alleged desertion of duty.
According to an official clearance letter, Samidoh, whose
real name is Samuel Muchoki, was granted permission to travel to the United
States from May 20th to June 9th, 2025.
Despite this, the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) Commandant
reportedly issued a signal branding him a deserter and called for his arrest.
The warrant has sparked widespread public debate, with some
Kenyans speculating that it may be a diversionary tactic amid the ongoing
national outrage over the controversial death of influencer Albert Ojwang while
in police custody at Nairobi’s Central Police Station.
Ojwang’s death has triggered growing calls for the
resignation of Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat, who had accused the
influencer of defamation.
Samidoh has been on the spot after he used the politically
charged “wantam” chant during performances - a slogan calling for President
William Ruto to serve only one term.
In addition to the arrest threat, Samidoh was recently
issued a warning letter and reassigned to Baringo, a region plagued by
banditry.
See the clearance letter below.
