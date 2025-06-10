SAMIDOH calls his ex-lover KAREN NYAMU a fool after she dragged him in the mud, accusing him of being used by the opposition to push anti-RUTO agenda during live performances







Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - Mugithi star, Samidoh, has publicly lashed out at his ex-lover and baby mama, Karen Nyamu, calling her a fool after she accused him of being manipulated by the opposition to push an anti-Ruto agenda during his live performances.

Nyamu, a nominated Senator and vocal ally of President William Ruto, made the claims on social media, alleging that Samidoh was being used to criticize the Government both locally and abroad through his stage shows.

Her remarks quickly ignited debate online, especially among their followers.

One of Samidoh’s fans prompted him to respond to Nyamu’s allegations.

In a sharp rebuttal, the musician didn't hold back.

“Mama taught me to ignore fools, they drag you to their level and then beat you with experience! Sitajibu,” he wrote, adding that Nyamu was being insensitive.

The fallout has reignited public interest in the pair’s tumultuous past, which has often played out in the public eye, involving controversies around co-parenting and public spats.

