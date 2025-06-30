RUTO's Senior Advisor, MOSES KURIA, explains why there may be no election in 2027 - ‘This should worry every Kenyan’







Monday, June 30, 2025 - President William Ruto’s Senior Advisor, Moses Kuria, has sparked fresh debate after claiming Kenya may not hold a General Election in 2027.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 30th, the former CS attributed this possibility to the delays in fully constituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

According to Kuria, nearly two years to the polls, the electoral body remains incomplete due to ongoing legal challenges, which may drag into 2027.

“In another 39 days, we begin the 24-month countdown to the next election.”

“Kriegler warned that no free and fair election can occur without a commission in place two years prior,” Kuria noted.

He added that the legal petition challenging the appointment of IEBC commissioners is likely to reach the Supreme Court, potentially stalling the Commission’s full operation until September 2027.

Kuria argued that if elections cannot be held, the Kenya Kwanza administration will remain in office by default.

“I am not a lawyer - Kalonzo Musyoka is.”

“He knows there won’t be an election in 2027. The difference is that I’m honest about it,” he stated.

The IEBC remains in limbo following a petition by activists Boniface Mwangi and Kelvin Roy Omondi, who argue that the appointments lack constitutional compliance in terms of regional balance and inclusivity.

Though Parliament approved the nominees, a court halted their swearing-in.

Approved nominees include chairperson Erastus Edung and commissioners, Ann Njeri Nderitu, Moses Alutalala, Mary Karen Sorobit, Hassan Noor, Francis Aduol, and Fahima Abdallah.

