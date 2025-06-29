"Fear Men!" - Bishop KIENGEI’s church official moves on swiftly, sends special message to new LOVER weeks after his wife’s death

Sunday, June 29, 2025 - In a move that has left many netizens stunned, Njoroge Wa Keyboard, an official from Bishop Kiengei’s church, has publicly declared his love for a new woman, just weeks after the death of his wife.
Taking to social media to celebrate the woman’s birthday,
Njoroge poured his heart out in a message that clearly hinted at more than just
friendship, igniting an online firestorm.
Some netizens accused him of moving on too fast, while
others defended his right to find happiness again, noting that grief has no
fixed timeline.
Others wondered why he didn’t post the woman when his wife
was alive.
Women were quick to invoke the phrase “fear
men,” a popular online slogan that expresses frustration over
perceived male emotional detachment.
“Wife barely cold in the grave and he’s already
posting bae? Wueh! Fear men,” one user commented.
Njoroge’s wife died last month after a short illness.
