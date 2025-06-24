An advocate who published the viral June 25th protests program on his X account abducted after state security operatives in Subarus raided his home







Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - A family is in distress after their kin, who is an advocate, was abducted by state security operatives last weekend.

Advocate Ndiangui Kinyagia was the first person to publish the viral June 25th protests program on his X account.

He has also been a strong critic of President William Ruto’s administration.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has since raised an alarm over his disappearance.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo described the incident as an “enforced disappearance” and a “grave violation of constitutional rights”.

Odhiambo took to her X account on Tuesday after meeting Kinyagia’s family, who reported that between six and ten Subaru vehicles appeared outside his Kinoo residence on Saturday afternoon.

“Eyewitnesses, including his own neighbours, saw the vehicles. His home was forcibly broken into, and his last communication was with his mother around 1:00 p.m. that day,” she said.

The family immediately filed a report at Kinoo Police Station, submitting an inventory of seized items, which includes laptops, passports, and electronic devices.

Despite these steps, Kinyagia’s whereabouts remain a mystery.

“This bears all the hallmarks of an enforced disappearance or unlawful detention,” Odhiambo warned.

LSK has demanded immediate and transparent action from the authorities to locate the missing advocate and return him safely.