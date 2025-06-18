Furious Governor WANGA sends strong message to President RUTO as she condemns surge in police brutality - ‘Enough is enough”







Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has strongly condemned the recent rise in police brutality across the country.

In a strongly worded statement released on Wednesday, June 18th, Wanga cited the death of Albert Ojwang in police custody as a grim symbol of the worsening crisis.

“Today, we stand united in grief and outrage as our nation confronts a wave of police brutality, impunity, and extrajudicial killings.”

“The tragic killing of our son, Albert Ojwang, in police custody has shaken our collective national conscience,” Wanga said.

She also raised concerns about the suspicious death of 36-year-old fisherman, Calvins Omondi Onditi, who allegedly hanged himself using his trousers at Kipasi Police Post in Mbita.

“The post-mortem at Homa Bay County Referral Hospital will reveal the truth,” she added.

Wanga turned attention to recent violent incidents in Nairobi, including the shooting of protester Philip Oketch and hawker Boniface Kariuki, who was captured on video being shot at close range while selling masks.

“This chilling act, captured on video, underscores the brazen police brutality,” she said.

Wanga urged the Government, in which she is part of after ODM signed a working pact with RUTO’s UDA, to take urgent legal action against the rogue cops.

“Enough is enough.”

“The perpetrators of these extrajudicial killings must face the full force of the law.”

“We demand accountability and immediate prosecution of all officers involved, including those bearing command responsibility.”