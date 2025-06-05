“Napenda pombe and I drink a lot” - Former Kiambu Governor FERDINARD WAITITU’s son, BRIAN, responds to alcoholism claims (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 5, 2025 - Brian Waititu, son of former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, has for the first time responded to claims that alcoholism is taking a toll on him.

In a candid video shared on his TikTok account, Brian openly admitted to being a frequent drinker but denied allegations that he is an alcoholic.

“Napenda pombe and I drink a lot, but I’m not an alcoholic,” he stated in the video.

Brian also revealed that he has survived multiple accidents while under the influence and expressed gratitude to God for preserving his life through those experiences.

His remarks have drawn mixed reactions from netizens, with some praising his honesty while others raised concerns over his well-being, claiming that he looks disturbed.

Watch the video.

“Napenda pombe and I drink a lot” - Former Kiambu Governor FERDINARD WAITITU’s son, BRIAN, responds to alcoholism claims pic.twitter.com/fxsOg6l6je — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 5, 2025

