Cornered! See the faces of OCS TALAAM and co-accused as they appear in court over the brutal murder of ALBERT OJWANG (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) today charged six men with the murder of Albert Omondi Ojwang.

At the Kibera High Court, the DPP submitted that Samson Kiprotich Talaam, James Mukhwana, Peter Kimani, John Ginge Gitau, Gin Ammitou Abwao, and Brian Mwaniki Njue jointly murdered Mr. Ojwang on the night of June 7th and 8th, 2025, at Central Police Station in Nairobi.

Talaam, Mukwana and Kimani are police officers.

The accused, who appeared before Lady Justice Diana Kavedza, denied the charges. The DPP strongly opposed the release of the accused on bail or bond, citing several compelling reasons.

The court heard that Talaam was the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), and James Mukwana served as the daytime cell sentry, while Peter Kimani was in charge the night shift cell sentry, and John Gitau, a police officer under investigation for a separate murder case, had been detained at Central Police Station at the time of the incident.

Prosecution argued that granting bail to the accused would likely lead to interference with witnesses and ongoing investigations.

It was further submitted that the accused, being serving police officers, possess significant operational knowledge, access to firearms, and influence over internal police systems, including familiarity with witnesses and records - all of which could be used to compromise the case.

Additionally, prosecution highlighted the widespread public outrage and protests that followed the killing, noting that releasing the accused could lead to further unrest and threaten public peace and order.

The DPP urged the court to find that Prosecution had presented compelling reasons under Article 49(1)(h) of the Constitution to deny bail.

These included concerns that the accused pose a flight risk, could interfere with witnesses, represent a threat to public order and safety, and that their release would undermine the fairness and integrity of the trial.