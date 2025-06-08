MPs raise alarm over rat infestation at newly-launched Bunge Towers - Questions emerge over contractor's workmanship

Sunday, June 8, 2025 - A section of MPs have expressed outrage following reports of rat infestation at the newly-launched Bunge Towers.
The ultra-modern office complex, built to house MPs and
parliamentary staff, was touted as a symbol of progress and efficiency in
public infrastructure.
However, the presence of rodents in the building has cast a
shadow over the project, sparking concerns about the quality of workmanship and
oversight during construction.
Last week, rats freely crisscrossed the room during a
committee sitting, causing unease among invited guests.
Further reports indicate that the rodents are a permanent
fixture in the building, posing health hazards.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments