MPs raise alarm over rat infestation at newly-launched Bunge Towers - Questions emerge over contractor's workmanship







Sunday, June 8, 2025 - A section of MPs have expressed outrage following reports of rat infestation at the newly-launched Bunge Towers.

The ultra-modern office complex, built to house MPs and parliamentary staff, was touted as a symbol of progress and efficiency in public infrastructure.

However, the presence of rodents in the building has cast a shadow over the project, sparking concerns about the quality of workmanship and oversight during construction.

Last week, rats freely crisscrossed the room during a committee sitting, causing unease among invited guests.

Further reports indicate that the rodents are a permanent fixture in the building, posing health hazards.

