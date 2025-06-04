Meet JUDTH NAFULA, the woman from Busia who claims to be ‘Mary Mother of Jesus’ (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, June 4, 2025 - A woman from Nangoma village in Busia County has declared herself to be the reincarnation of Mary, Mother of Jesus.
Judith Nafula, a devout Catholic, claims she received a
divine revelation in which a heavenly light descended with Jesus at its center.
Speaking to NTV, Nafula recounted how Jesus identified her
as Mary, stating that it was time her true identity was known.
“A light came down from heaven, and Jesus asked me where
Mother Mary was. When I said I didn’t know, He told me it was me,” she said.
Following the vision, Nafula says she was guided to a nearby
hill where she spent two months in solitude, communicating with the Holy
Spirit.
Her husband, John Wekullo, also claims to have received a
revelation confirming he is Joseph, Mary's Biblical spouse.
Nafula says her newfound spiritual identity has come with
the ability to perform miracles - claims that led to her expulsion from her
local church.
“They said I was crazy and kicked me out,” she said.
Despite this, her homestead has become a pilgrimage site,
drawing dozens seeking healing and blessings.
Family members say they’ve witnessed miracles, including
cases of healing and restored fertility, further fueling local belief in her
divine role.
Nafula now joins a curious list of self-proclaimed divine
figures from Western Kenya.
In recent years, two men, Jehovah Wanyonyi and Yesu wa
Tongaren, have drawn national attention after claiming to be God.
While Jehovah Wanyonyi declared himself the Almighty before
his death in 2015, Yesu wa Tongaren
continues to lead a group of followers in Bungoma County who believe he is
Jesus Christ reincarnated.
