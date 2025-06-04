Meet JUDTH NAFULA, the woman from Busia who claims to be ‘Mary Mother of Jesus’ (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, June 4, 2025 - A woman from Nangoma village in Busia County has declared herself to be the reincarnation of Mary, Mother of Jesus.

Judith Nafula, a devout Catholic, claims she received a divine revelation in which a heavenly light descended with Jesus at its center.

Speaking to NTV, Nafula recounted how Jesus identified her as Mary, stating that it was time her true identity was known.

“A light came down from heaven, and Jesus asked me where Mother Mary was. When I said I didn’t know, He told me it was me,” she said.

Following the vision, Nafula says she was guided to a nearby hill where she spent two months in solitude, communicating with the Holy Spirit.

Her husband, John Wekullo, also claims to have received a revelation confirming he is Joseph, Mary's Biblical spouse.

Nafula says her newfound spiritual identity has come with the ability to perform miracles - claims that led to her expulsion from her local church.

“They said I was crazy and kicked me out,” she said.

Despite this, her homestead has become a pilgrimage site, drawing dozens seeking healing and blessings.

Family members say they’ve witnessed miracles, including cases of healing and restored fertility, further fueling local belief in her divine role.

Nafula now joins a curious list of self-proclaimed divine figures from Western Kenya.

In recent years, two men, Jehovah Wanyonyi and Yesu wa Tongaren, have drawn national attention after claiming to be God.

While Jehovah Wanyonyi declared himself the Almighty before his death in 2015, Yesu wa Tongaren continues to lead a group of followers in Bungoma County who believe he is Jesus Christ reincarnated.