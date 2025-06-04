Heartbreaking PHOTO of ‘Chokoza’ Singer MARYA surfaces as she recovers at home with partial paralysis







Wednesday, June 4, 2025 - Kenyans have been left heartbroken after a recent photo of Marya, the once-celebrated “Chokoza” hitmaker, surfaced online showing her recuperating at home while battling partial paralysis.

Marya was discharged from hospital a few days ago and she is currently receiving home-based care.

Her plight was brought to the public by her friend and fellow musician, Avril Nyambura, who appealed to Kenyans for financial aid to help cater for her medical bills.

Marya has been paralyzed on one side of her body, following a serious health complication that has significantly affected her mobility.

The photo, which has gone viral on social media, shows the former star looking frail but strong in spirit, as she continues her recovery journey.

Marya rose to fame with her chart-topping hit “Chokoza” featuring Avril, and quickly became one of the most sought after Kenyan female artists.

However, she later retreated from the limelight, and little was known about her private life until now.

The Kenyan DAILY POST