Meet Fr. SIMON, the newly ordained handsome Kenyan priest giving LADIES sleepless nights - See how they are salivating!







Sunday, June 15, 2025 - Father Simon, a newly ordained Kenyan priest, is causing quite a stir online and not for his sermons.

It all began when a congratulatory post featuring his photo went viral, and social media users couldn’t help but notice his striking good looks.

A wave of cheeky comments, mostly from thirsty women, flooded the post.

Many joked about how unfortunate it is that such a handsome man has chosen a life of celibacy.

Some even quipped that “God clearly has good taste,” while others playfully declared plans to join Fr. Simon’s parish - purely for spiritual growth, of course!

The post has since turned into a light-hearted celebration of charm meeting ‘the calling’, sparking laughter and admiration alike.

See the post and comments below.