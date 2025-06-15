Meet Fr. SIMON, the newly ordained handsome Kenyan priest giving LADIES sleepless nights - See how they are salivating!

Sunday, June 15, 2025 - Father Simon, a newly ordained Kenyan priest, is causing quite a stir online and not for his sermons.
It all began when a congratulatory post featuring his photo
went viral, and social media users couldn’t help but notice his striking good
looks.
A wave of cheeky comments, mostly from thirsty women,
flooded the post.
Many joked about how unfortunate it is that such a handsome
man has chosen a life of celibacy.
Some even quipped that “God clearly has good taste,” while
others playfully declared plans to join Fr. Simon’s parish - purely for
spiritual growth, of course!
The post has since turned into a light-hearted celebration
of charm meeting ‘the calling’, sparking laughter and admiration alike.
See the post and comments below.
