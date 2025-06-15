DCI boss MOHAMED AMIN’s history as an ICC witness over 2007/2008 election violence sparks reactions amid ALBERT OJWANG death case

Sunday, June 15, 2025 - The death of blogger and teacher, Albert Ojwang, in police custody has cast a harsh spotlight on the National Police Service, drawing public outrage and calls for accountability.
Inspector General Kanja, Deputy IG Eliud Lagat - whose
complaint led to Albert’s arrest - and DCI boss, Mohammed Amin, are all under
scrutiny.
Amin has defended DCI officers who arrested Ojwang in Homa
Bay and transferred him to Nairobi Central Police Station, stating that the
blogger was in good health upon booking.
However, newly retrieved CCTV footage from Mbagathi Hospital
suggests otherwise - Ojwang appears to have been brought in already dead,
directly contradicting Amin’s claim.
Now, online, speculation is swirling that Amin’s appointment
as DCI boss by President Ruto, who was among the accused, was a reward for his
role in the collapsed ICC case linked to the 2007–2008 post-election violence.
At the time, Amin served as the Rift Valley Provincial
Criminal Investigations Officer and later testified at The Hague in defense of
former Police Commissioner Hussein Ali.
He supported the narrative that the violence, which left
over 1,000 dead, was spontaneous - not planned.
